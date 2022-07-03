List of Producers and Notes For Tonight’s Money in the Bank

Fightful Select has a list of producers for tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank event, as well as several backstage notes.

* Tyson Kidd, Molly Holly and Kenny Dykstra produced the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

* Adam Pearce produced Theory vs. Bobby Lashley.

* Shawn Daivari produced Bianca Belair vs. Carmella.

* Michael Hayes produced The Street Profits vs. The Usos.

* Petey Williams produced Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya.

* Shane Helms and Jamie Noble produced the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

* Alexa Bliss’ husband Ryan Cabrera is at tonight’s show. There was also an ‘interesting’ locker room set up for an Alexa Bliss segment that was planned as recently as Friday. It may have been the credit card ad that aired during the show.

* Wrestlevotes notes that Stephanie McMahon, as well as Nick Khan and Triple H, had a meeting with talent before the show. It was said to be “well received” and covered several topics.

* Several talents were at community events at Three Square Food Bank Friday, and Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada today.

* Many of the wrestlers who wanted to get into Las Vegas by Friday were booked for Smackdown late in the week.