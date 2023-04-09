List of Producers and Notes From Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has several backstage notes for last night’s episode of Smackdown, along with the producers of each segment and match.

* Abyss produced Sheamus & The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium.

* Adam Pearce produced Ricochet vs. Ivar.

* TJ Wilson produced Natalya & Shotzi vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan.

* Shawn Daivari produced the Triple H and Judgment Day segments. He also produced Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Judgment Day.

* Jason Jordan produced Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso. Jordan also produced the post-show dark match of Austin Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler.

* This was the highest-grossing non-PLE for WWE in the history of the venue, which was the Moda Center in Portland.

* Vince McMahon was not backstage. Morale was said to be better as a result, but a lot had the viewpoint of “we’ll see what happens.”