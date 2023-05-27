List of Producers & Backstage Notes For Today’s WWE Night of Champions Event

Fightful Select has a list of producers for today’s WWE Night of Champions event, as well as several backstage notes.

* Abyss was the producer for Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles, with Ryan Tran as the referee.

* Petey Williams was the producer for Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus. Danilo Anfibio was the referee.

* Jamie Noble was the producer for GUNTHER vs. Mustafa Ali. Eddie Orengo was the referee.

* Adam Pearce was the producer for Bianca Belair vs. Asuka. Jessika Carr was the referee.

* Jason Jordan was the producer for Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya. Daphne LaShaunn was the referee.

* Michael Hayes was the producer for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, with Orengo as the referee. Hayes and Jordan also produced The Bloodline vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, with Dan Engler as the referee.

* Members of the creative team were also flown into Saudi Arabia.

* WWE talent and staff were told they are being “looked after very well” in Jeddah.

* A monitor was set up under the ring for Zoey Stark’s surprise interference.

* Vince McMahon was not backstage.

* A source noted that there are no concerns about Rollins’ schedule after his World Heavyweight title win.

* Cody Rhodes is not injured and his feud with Brock will continue.

* Many of the names shown in the front row were in the country doing media for WWE.