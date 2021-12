List of Producers For Last Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

* Shane Helms produced Matt Riddle vs. Otis.

* Tyson Kidd produced Becky Lynch’s promo and Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega.

* Pat Buck & Molly Holly produced Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop.

* Jamie Noble, Shawn Daivari and Jason Jordan produced Bobby Lashley’s matches with Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Big E, respectively.

* Adam Pearce produced Miz TV with Edge and Maryse.

* Abyss and Kenny Dykstra produced The Dirty Dawgz vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest.