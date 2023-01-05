List of Producers For Last Night’s AEW Dynamite and More Notes

Fightful Select has a list of the producers and coaches for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This was AEW’s debut in Seattle.

Dean Malenko produced Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks.

Christopher Daniels produced the Hangman Page & Jon Moxley segment.

Pat Buck produced The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett.

Jerry Lynn produced Tony Nese vs. Bryan Danieson and the subsequent segment with MJF. Oddly enough, Danielson was listed as a heel backstage for this show.

Ariya Daivari produced Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox.

Billy Gunn, who is listed as ‘Daddy Ass’ backstage, produced Jade Cargill & Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan.

Sonjay Dutt & Jon Moxley produced Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe.