List of Producers For Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
February 2, 2023 | Posted by
Fightful Select has reported the list of the backstage producers for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The show aired on TBS from the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH.
* Dean Malenko produced Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page.
* Pat Buck produced The Acclaimed’s squash match.
* Dustin Rhodes produced Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage.
* Jerry Lynn produced Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher.
* Billy Gunn produced Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet.
* Sonjay Dutt produced Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe.
