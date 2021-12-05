List of Producers For Last Night’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of which producer handled which segment for last night’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

Ken Doane and Michael Hayes produced the Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns segments.

Abyss produced the Viking Raiders vs. Los Lotharios.

Pat Buck produced the segments featuring Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm.

Jamie Noble produced Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods.

Shane Helms produced the segment between Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy.

Petey Williams and Daivari produced Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks.