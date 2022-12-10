wrestling / News
List of Producers For Last Night’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the backstage producers for the matches and segments of last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown.
* Jason Jordan produced Sheamus & Butch vs. The Usos and the Kurt Angle birthday celebration.
* Shawn Daivari produced the LA Knight promo, the segment with Rey Mysterio & Karrion Kross, the segment with the Usos and Sami Zayn and Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler.
* Adam Pearce produced Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders. Sarah Logan’s name is officially Valhalla internally.
* Jamie Noble produced New Day & Ricochet vs. Imperium.
* Most of the creative this show was done on Thursday.
* There has been talk backstage of having Scarlett wrestle on live events.
