List of Producers For Last Night’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
October 30, 2021
Fightful Select has more details on the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, which as previously reported, included Steve Corino and Petey Williams.
– Tyson Kidd and Molly Holly produced the Charlotte Flair segment and Flair’s match with Shotzi Blackheart.
– Jamie Noble and Jimmy Wang Yang, formerly the Jung Dragons in WCW, produced the match between Drew McIntyre and Mustafa Ali.
– Pat Buck and Petey Williams produced the match between Naomi and Shayna Baszler.
– D-Von Dudley was a co-producer for the main event between the Usos and the New Day.
