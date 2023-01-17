wrestling / News
List Of Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw
January 17, 2023
A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following people produced matches and segments on the show:
* Michael Hayes produced the Bloodline’s promo with Judgment Day and Solo Sikoa vs. Mustafa Ali.
* Jamie Noble was the producer for Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin.
* Adam Pearce produced Elias vs. Omos.
Peter Williams produced the Alpha Academy vs. Judgment Day match.
* TJ Wilson produced Mia Yim vs. IYO SKY and the Bianca Belair promo.
* Shane Helms produced Bronson Reed vs. Akira Tozawa.
* Abyss & Kenny Dykstra the Six Way Elimination Match main event.
* Jason Jordan produced Charlie Dempsey vs. Dexter Lumis for WWE Main Event.
