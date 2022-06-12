List of Producers For Last Week’s Episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last week’s episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown, as well as some backstage notes.

RAW:

* Jamie Noble produced the Cody Rhodes/Seth Rollins segment.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Dana Brooke vs. Becky Lynch.

* Abyss produced Riddle vs. The Miz.

* Michael Hayes produced The Street Profits vs. The Usos.

* Adam Pearce produced the Bobby Lashley promo and Cedric Alexander vs. Omos.

* Shane Helms produced Dominik Mysterio vs. Veer.

* Petey Williams produced the Judgment Day segment. He also produced the womens fatal 4-way with Molly Holly.

* Shawn Daivari produced Ezekiel vs. Otis

* Multiple producers worked double duty, which is something WWE usually avoids.

Smackdown:

* Abyss & Ariya Daivari produced Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Xia Li vs. Lacey Evans.

* Petey Williams produced Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi.

* Jamie Noble & Curtis Axel produced Ricochet vs. Gunther.

* Michael Hayes & Shane Helms produced Riddle vs. Sami Zayn.

* Ludwig Kaiser’s name has been misspelled on internal documents for a month.

* For Main Event, Ariya Daivari produced Mustafa Ali vs. T-Bar and Curtis Axel produced Reggie vs. Ciampa.

* Adam Pearce produced a dark match between the Wes Lee against Sanga.

* Jason Jordan produced the Smackdown dark match main event between Asuka & Bianca Belair.