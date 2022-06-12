wrestling / News
List of Producers For Last Week’s Episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last week’s episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown, as well as some backstage notes.
RAW:
* Jamie Noble produced the Cody Rhodes/Seth Rollins segment.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Dana Brooke vs. Becky Lynch.
* Abyss produced Riddle vs. The Miz.
* Michael Hayes produced The Street Profits vs. The Usos.
* Adam Pearce produced the Bobby Lashley promo and Cedric Alexander vs. Omos.
* Shane Helms produced Dominik Mysterio vs. Veer.
* Petey Williams produced the Judgment Day segment. He also produced the womens fatal 4-way with Molly Holly.
* Shawn Daivari produced Ezekiel vs. Otis
* Multiple producers worked double duty, which is something WWE usually avoids.
Smackdown:
* Abyss & Ariya Daivari produced Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Xia Li vs. Lacey Evans.
* Petey Williams produced Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi.
* Jamie Noble & Curtis Axel produced Ricochet vs. Gunther.
* Michael Hayes & Shane Helms produced Riddle vs. Sami Zayn.
* Ludwig Kaiser’s name has been misspelled on internal documents for a month.
* For Main Event, Ariya Daivari produced Mustafa Ali vs. T-Bar and Curtis Axel produced Reggie vs. Ciampa.
* Adam Pearce produced a dark match between the Wes Lee against Sanga.
* Jason Jordan produced the Smackdown dark match main event between Asuka & Bianca Belair.
