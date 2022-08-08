List of Producers For Last Week’s Episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown, Note On Liv Morgan’s Injury

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last week’s episodes of RAW and Smackdown, the first following this year’s Summerslam.

In the report is a note about Liv Morgan’s arm injury, which is a work. The arm brace was provided by the company’s prop department.

RAW:

* Petey Williams produced the Becky Lynch promo and Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky. Iyo’s name is stylized in all caps internally.

* Shawn Daivari produced AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Mustafa Ali.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Montez Ford vs. Seth Rollins.

* Molly Holly produced Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka.

* Adam Pearce produced Dolph Ziggler vs. Chad Gable vs. Ciampa.

* Jason Jordan produced the Edge promo and AJ Styles vs. Ciampa.

* Jamie Noble produced the Mysterios vs. The Usos.

Smackdown:

* Abyss produced Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin.

* Shane Helms produced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser. The name is still misspelled ‘Ludvig’ internally.

* Shawn Daivari and Jason Jordan produced the Liv Morgan interview and the Women’s Gauntlet, while Jordan also produced the main event segment with Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

* Jamie Noble produced the Viking Raiders squash and Erik vs. Kofi Kingston. Originally, the segment had Drew Gulak facing the Raiders in a tag match.

The pre-show dark match was Madcap Moss vs. Ridge Holland, produced by Adam Pearce. The main event was Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa, produced by Jason Jordan.

* Shelton Benjamin vs. T-Bar (produced by Molly Holly) and Ezekiel vs. Omos (produced by Kenny Dykstra) were taped for Main Event.