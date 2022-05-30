List of Producers For Last Week’s Episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown

May 30, 2022 | Posted by

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last week’s episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown, as well as some backstage notes.

RAW:

* Michael Hayes and Ariya Daivari produced Riddle & The Street Profits vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn.

* Petey Williams & Molly Holly produced AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs. Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley.

* Shane Helms produced the King’s Court segment with Veer. Helms has been handling most of Veer’s segments for months.

* Jaime Noble & Joe Hennig produced Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki ASH. Sonya Deville was listed as accompanying Nikki for the match, but didn’t.

* Shawn Daivari produced Ezekiel vs. Chad Gable.

* Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs. MVP.

* Tyson Kidd produced Becky Lynch vs. Asuka.

Smackdown:

* Michael Hayes produced the Usos celebration segment.

* Tyson Kidd & Molly Holly produced Ronda Rousey & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya.

* Adam Pearce produced Jinder Mahal & Shanky vs. Los Lotharios.

* Shawn Daivari produced the KO Show with Sami Zayn.

* Kenny Dykstra & Joe Hennig produced Ricochet & Drew Gulak vs. Imperium.

* Michael Hayes & Ariya Daivari produced the Brawling Brutes vs. The New Day & Drew McIntyre.

– For Main Event, Ariya Daivari produced Akira Tozawa vs. Commander Azeez and Joe Hennig produced T-BAR vs. Apollo Crews.

* Curtis Axel produced a dark match between the Viking Raiders against Mace & Mansoor.

* Jason Jordan produced the Smackdown dark match main event between Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens.