wrestling / News
List of Producers For Last Week’s Episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last week’s episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown, as well as some backstage notes.
RAW:
* Michael Hayes and Ariya Daivari produced Riddle & The Street Profits vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn.
* Petey Williams & Molly Holly produced AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs. Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley.
* Shane Helms produced the King’s Court segment with Veer. Helms has been handling most of Veer’s segments for months.
* Jaime Noble & Joe Hennig produced Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki ASH. Sonya Deville was listed as accompanying Nikki for the match, but didn’t.
* Shawn Daivari produced Ezekiel vs. Chad Gable.
* Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs. MVP.
* Tyson Kidd produced Becky Lynch vs. Asuka.
Smackdown:
* Michael Hayes produced the Usos celebration segment.
* Tyson Kidd & Molly Holly produced Ronda Rousey & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya.
* Adam Pearce produced Jinder Mahal & Shanky vs. Los Lotharios.
* Shawn Daivari produced the KO Show with Sami Zayn.
* Kenny Dykstra & Joe Hennig produced Ricochet & Drew Gulak vs. Imperium.
* Michael Hayes & Ariya Daivari produced the Brawling Brutes vs. The New Day & Drew McIntyre.
– For Main Event, Ariya Daivari produced Akira Tozawa vs. Commander Azeez and Joe Hennig produced T-BAR vs. Apollo Crews.
* Curtis Axel produced a dark match between the Viking Raiders against Mace & Mansoor.
* Jason Jordan produced the Smackdown dark match main event between Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens.
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose & Indi Hartwell in Bikinis, Gunther Top Superstar Instagram Photos
- Chris Jericho On Why He Doesn’t Work ‘Nostalgia Hour’ Matches In AEW
- Lance Storm Thinks Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Fell Victim to WWE’s ‘All or Nothing’ Mentality
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid