List of Producers For Monday’s WWE RAW, Notes On Brock Lesnar and Lita Appearing

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW as well as several backstage notes. It was noted that neither Brock Lesnar nor Lita were kept hidden backstage, especially with Lita’s surprise main event appearance.

* Jamie Noble produced the Edge/Beth Phoenix/Judgment Day segment, as well as Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest.

* Adam Pearce produced Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis.

* Michael Hayes produced the Brock Lesnar promo and the Cody Rhodes promo. Lesnar’s promo was listed for Austin Theory internally.

* Shawn Daivari produced Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven vs. Carmella. This was Carmella’s first match since Triple H took over creative.

* Jason Jordan produced Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin vs. Alpha Academy, as well as a match for Main Event between The OC and Creed Brothers.

* Molly Holly produced Asuka vs. Chelsea Green. This was Green’s first WWE TV match since November 2020 and her first on RAW since December 2019.

* Abyss produced Elias vs. Montez Ford.

* Jason Cade produced Dana Brooke vs. Indi Hartwell for WWE Main Event.