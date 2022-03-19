wrestling / News
List of Producers For This Past Week’s WWE RAW and Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for the matches and segments for this week’s episodes of WWE RAW and Friday Night Smackdown.
RAW (March 14):
* Shawn Daivari produced the Kevin Owens in-ring promo.
* Jamie Noble produced Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest.
* Abyss produced Omos vs. Commander Azeez, the RK-Bro celebration and Riddle vs. Montez Ford
* Molly Holly produced Liv Morgan vs. Queen Zelina.
* Petey Williams produced Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Hurt Business. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are listed under that name internally.
* Pat Buck produced Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop.
* Michael Hayes produced Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.
* The RAW dark match main event was advertised as Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley, with Pat Buck producing.
Smackdown (March 18):
* Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar segments.
* Jason Jordan produced Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs vs. Los Lotharios, along with the Pat McAfee segment.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Drew McIntyre & the Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal, Shanky and Happy Corbin. Shanky replaced Madcap Moss for unknown reasons.
* Molly Holly & Jamie Noble produced Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan.
* Petey Williams produced Kofi Kingston vs. Ridge Holland.
* Pat Buck produced the Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair segment.
* There had been a Ridge Holland segment talking about Big E’s injury that was cut from the show.
* Roman Reigns and the Usos vs. Drew McIntyre, Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura was listed as the dark main event, with Michael Hayes producing.
* Aliyah vs. Shotzi was listed as another dark match, with Molly Holly producing.
* Tyson Kidd has yet to return to work yet.
