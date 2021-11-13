wrestling / News
List of Producers For This Week’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
Fightful Select has details on who produced some of the segments for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown on FOX.
Tyson Kidd and Molly Holly produced the promo from Sasha Banks and the match featuring Banks, Aliyah and Naomi vs. Shotzi, Shayna Baszler and Natalya.
Abyss and Jimmy Wang Yang produced Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs vs. Los Lotharios.
Jamie Noble and Shawn Daivari produced Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn.
Petey Williams produced Xavier Woods vs. Roman Reigns. It’s unknown if he shadowed anyone for the segment, which usually happens during tryouts.
