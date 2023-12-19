List Of Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for Monday’s WWE Raw:

* Miracle on 34th Street Fight: R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh: Kenny Dykstra

* Nia Jax promo with Becky Lynch: TJ Wilson

* Intercontinental Title Match: Gunther vs. Miz: Adam Pearce

* The Nightmare Before Christmas with Shinsuke Nakamura: Jason Jordan

* Tag Team Title Match: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter: Molly Holly & TJ Wilson

* Seth Rollins promo: Abyss

* Jey Uso vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

* Tag Team Title Match: Judgment Day vs. Creeds: Jamie Noble & Jason Jordan

It was noted that Akira Tozawa vs. Ivar did not have a producer listed.