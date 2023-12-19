wrestling / News
List Of Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw
December 19, 2023 | Posted by
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for Monday’s WWE Raw:
* Miracle on 34th Street Fight: R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh: Kenny Dykstra
* Nia Jax promo with Becky Lynch: TJ Wilson
* Intercontinental Title Match: Gunther vs. Miz: Adam Pearce
* The Nightmare Before Christmas with Shinsuke Nakamura: Jason Jordan
* Tag Team Title Match: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter: Molly Holly & TJ Wilson
* Seth Rollins promo: Abyss
* Jey Uso vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode
* Tag Team Title Match: Judgment Day vs. Creeds: Jamie Noble & Jason Jordan
It was noted that Akira Tozawa vs. Ivar did not have a producer listed.