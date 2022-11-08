List of Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:

Raw

* Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle.

* Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match.

* Jason Jordan produced all of the Seth Rollins segments including the in-ring segment with Judgment Day and The Club, his open challenge and the Austin Theory match.

* Shawn Daivari was the producer for Elias vs. Otis.

* Petey Williams produced the segment that set up the women’s WarGames match.

* Kenny Dykstra was the producer for Shelton Benjamin vs. Austin Theory.

* Petey Williams produced Johnny Gargano vs. The Miz.

* Molly Holly produced the Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross 24/7 Championship match.

WWE Main Event

* Adam Pearce produced Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa

* Kenny Dykstra produced Wendy Choo vs. Tamina.