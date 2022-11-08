wrestling / News
List of Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:
Raw
* Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle.
* Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match.
* Jason Jordan produced all of the Seth Rollins segments including the in-ring segment with Judgment Day and The Club, his open challenge and the Austin Theory match.
* Shawn Daivari was the producer for Elias vs. Otis.
* Petey Williams produced the segment that set up the women’s WarGames match.
* Kenny Dykstra was the producer for Shelton Benjamin vs. Austin Theory.
* Petey Williams produced Johnny Gargano vs. The Miz.
* Molly Holly produced the Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross 24/7 Championship match.
WWE Main Event
* Adam Pearce produced Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa
* Kenny Dykstra produced Wendy Choo vs. Tamina.