List of Producers For WrestleMania 38 Night Two

A new report has the list of assigned producers for tonight’s second night of WrestleMania 38. Fightful Select reports that the following producers were set for tonight’s matches:

* Abyss produced the Raw Tag Team Titles match.

* Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs. Omos.

* Shane Helms & Kenny Dykstra were the producers for Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn.

* Tyson Kidd, Molly Holly, Shawn Daivari all produced the Women’s Tag Team Title Four Way.

* Petey Williams is the producer for AJ Styles vs. Edge.

* Jamie Noble is the producer for Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory/

* Petey Williams & Kenny Dykstra produced New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland.

* Michael Hayes & Pat Buck are the producers for the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.