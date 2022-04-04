wrestling / News
List of Producers For WrestleMania 38 Night Two
April 3, 2022 | Posted by
A new report has the list of assigned producers for tonight’s second night of WrestleMania 38. Fightful Select reports that the following producers were set for tonight’s matches:
* Abyss produced the Raw Tag Team Titles match.
* Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs. Omos.
* Shane Helms & Kenny Dykstra were the producers for Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn.
* Tyson Kidd, Molly Holly, Shawn Daivari all produced the Women’s Tag Team Title Four Way.
* Petey Williams is the producer for AJ Styles vs. Edge.
* Jamie Noble is the producer for Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory/
* Petey Williams & Kenny Dykstra produced New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland.
* Michael Hayes & Pat Buck are the producers for the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.
