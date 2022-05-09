wrestling / News
List of Producers For WWE WrestleMania Backlash Matches
May 8, 2022 | Posted by
WrestleMania Backlash is taking place right now, and a new report lists the producers for the show’s matches. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked tonight’s show:
* Jamie Noble produceed Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins.
* Abyss produced Bobby Lashley vs. Omos.
* Shane Helms & Shawn Daivari produced AJ Styles vs. Edge.
* Petey Williams & Molly Holly produced Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair.
* Adam Pearce produced Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin.
* Michael Hayes & Kenny Dykstra produced Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro vs. The Bloodline.
You can follow our live coverage of the show here.
More Trending Stories
- Dana White Recalls Vince McMahon Berating Him Over Text After Meeting With US President
- More Notes On Talent Not Backstage At This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Backstage Spoiler on Imminent Return to Impact Wrestling
- Tay Conti Responds To Scorpio Sky’s Shot At Her From AEW Rampage, Sky’s Girlfriend Responds