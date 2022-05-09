List of Producers For WWE WrestleMania Backlash Matches

WrestleMania Backlash is taking place right now, and a new report lists the producers for the show’s matches. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked tonight’s show:

* Jamie Noble produceed Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins.

* Abyss produced Bobby Lashley vs. Omos.

* Shane Helms & Shawn Daivari produced AJ Styles vs. Edge.

* Petey Williams & Molly Holly produced Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair.

* Adam Pearce produced Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin.

* Michael Hayes & Kenny Dykstra produced Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro vs. The Bloodline.

You can follow our live coverage of the show here.