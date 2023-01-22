wrestling / News
List of Producers & Notes From WWE SmackDown
Fightful Select has provided a list of producers and backstage notes from this most recent SmackDown.
– The credited producer for the Tag Contender Tourney match involving Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Viking Raiders was Michael Hayes.
– Adam Pearce was the producer for the LA Knight match.
– Shawn Daivari produced the Tag Contender Tourney bout for Los Lotharios vs. Hit Row.
– Charlotte Flair’s promo segment was produced by Molly Holly.
– The match pitting Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium for the Tag Contender Tourney was Petey Williams.
– The Tag Contender Tourney match with Legado Del Fantasma vs. Maximum Male Models was produced by Jamie Noble.
– Jason Jordan produced the contract signing segment with Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens.
– The post-show dark match featured Street Profits vs. Usos and was produced by Jason Jordan.
– Molly Holly produced the pre-show dark match of Liv Morgan vs. Xia Li.
– Internal reports from WWE’s live events indicate that this SmackDown comprised WWE’s highest grossing SmackDown in Detroit to date.
– No meetings for either talent or staff occurred before SmackDown.
– The topic of WWE office cuts was prevalent backstage, with a number of individuals expressing surprise at the departure of Adam Hopkins, a longtime member of WWE’s PR.