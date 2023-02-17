List of Producers For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

A new report has details on which producers worked the various segments for this week’s AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that the following producers were assigned to segments:

* Pat Buck produced the Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh vs. Orange Cassidy, Acclaimed & Daddy Ass.

* Dean Malenko was the producer for Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush and Preston Vance.

* Christopher Daniels produced Josh Woods vs. Mark Briscoe.

* Pat Buck produced the MJF promo.

* Dustin Rhodes produced Jack Perry vs. Brian Cage.

* Jerry Lynn was the producer for Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian.

* BJ Whitmer produced Britt Baker DMD vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho.

The report also states that the roster kept “very close” to the El Paso/Ciudad Juárez border before the show as they were told to not visit the border due to safety concerns.