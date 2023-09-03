List of Producers WWE Payback Go-Home Edition of SmackDown

– Fightful Select reported the following list of producers who were assigned to last Friday’s go-home edition of WWE SmackDown before this weekend’s Payback premium live event:

* Adam Pearce produced the pre-show Butch vs. Kit Wilson dark match.

* Jamie Noble (aka James Gibons) produced the Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross dark match.

* Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the Jimmy Uso and John Cena promo segment.

* Jason Jordan and Nick Aldis produced the LWO vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller matchup.

* Jason Jordan produced the Bobby Lashley and Street Profits segment.

* Adam Pearce produced the LA Knight and Miz segment.

* Kenny Dykstra and Molly Holly produced the Shotzi vs. Bayley matchup.

* Lastly, Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa in the main event.

Last Friday’s WWE SmackDown was held at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. It was broadcast live on FOX.