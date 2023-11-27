List of Producers For Last Friday’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown in Chicago, which aired on FS1.

* Kenny Dykstra and Molly Holly produced the opening segment with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi and Bayley. They also produced the main event of Lynch and Flair vs. Asuka and Bayley.

* Jason Jordan produced Judgment Day vs. Street Profits, the Carlito and Santos Escobar segment and dark matches Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins vs. Judgment Day.

* Michael Hayes produced Kevin Owens & LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory.

* Jamie Noble produced the Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly.

* Nick Aldis produced the dark match between Karrion Kross and Cedric Alexander.