List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Michael Hayes produced the LA Knight and Paul Heyman segment, as well as the segment with John Cena, Solo Sikoa and the Usos.

* Jason Jordan produced Santos Escobar vs. Montez Ford, as well as dark matches featuring The New Day vs. The Judgment Day and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre.

* Shane Helms produced the Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul face-off. WWE had been planning the segment for this show and were not concerned about Paul winning his fight with Dillon Danis last weekend.

* Adam Pearce produced Dragon Lee & Cameron Grimes vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller.

* Jamie Noble & Molly Holly produced Charlotte Flair vs. IYO SKY.

* Nick Aldis produced the dark match of Shotzi & Michin vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn. After taking a week off, it seems he will continue to be a producer while working an onscreen role, similar to Adam Pearce.

* Speaking of Aldis and Pearce, their segment together is meant to be a reference to WWE’s plans to do a War Games match at this year’s Survivor Series. That was the plan a few weeks ago.

* John Cena will be at next week’s Smackdown, which is a double taping, ahead of Crown Jewel.