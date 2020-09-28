List Of Programs Being Added To WWE Network This Week: WWE 24 – Drew McIntyre, NXT Takeover 31, More

– WWE has another full week of programming on the WWE Network, leading up to NXT Takeover 31 this Sunday and a new WWE 24 about Drew McIntyre.

Monday, September 28

Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, September 29

Uncool with Alexa Bliss: Lance Bass – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

The Best Of WWE: The Best of Miz & Morrison – 12 PM ET on demand (available on free tier)

Uncool with Alexa Bliss: Lance Bass – 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 30

Monday Night Raw (8/31/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump: Triple H, Kyle O’Reilly, Santos Escobar & Hiram Garcia – 10 AM ET (available on free tier)

Thursday, October 1

WWE NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM BST

This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET

WWE NXT (9/30/20) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday, October 2

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, October 3

WWE Main Event (9/17/20) – 9 AM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

The Best of NXT in PROGRESS, Vol. 1 – 12 PM ET on demand

wXw Shotgun 2020 #3 – 12 PM ET on demand

EVOLVE 129 – 12 PM ET on demand

ICW Fight Club 99 – 12 PM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 6 PM ET

Sunday, October 4

Friday Night SmackDown (9/4/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

WWE 24: Drew McIntyre: The Chosen One – 10 AM ET on demand

NXT TakeOver 31 Pre-Show – 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT (available on free tier)

NXT TakeOver 31 – 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

WWE 24: Drew McIntyre: The Chosen One – Immediately following NXT TakeOver 31