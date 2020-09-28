wrestling / News
List Of Programs Being Added To WWE Network This Week: WWE 24 – Drew McIntyre, NXT Takeover 31, More
– WWE has another full week of programming on the WWE Network, leading up to NXT Takeover 31 this Sunday and a new WWE 24 about Drew McIntyre.
Monday, September 28
Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Tuesday, September 29
Uncool with Alexa Bliss: Lance Bass – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
The Best Of WWE: The Best of Miz & Morrison – 12 PM ET on demand (available on free tier)
Uncool with Alexa Bliss: Lance Bass – 8 p.m. ET
Wednesday, September 30
Monday Night Raw (8/31/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: Triple H, Kyle O’Reilly, Santos Escobar & Hiram Garcia – 10 AM ET (available on free tier)
Thursday, October 1
WWE NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM BST
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (9/30/20) – 10 PM ET on demand
Friday, October 2
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, October 3
WWE Main Event (9/17/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
The Best of NXT in PROGRESS, Vol. 1 – 12 PM ET on demand
wXw Shotgun 2020 #3 – 12 PM ET on demand
EVOLVE 129 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 99 – 12 PM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 6 PM ET
Sunday, October 4
Friday Night SmackDown (9/4/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE 24: Drew McIntyre: The Chosen One – 10 AM ET on demand
NXT TakeOver 31 Pre-Show – 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT (available on free tier)
NXT TakeOver 31 – 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
WWE 24: Drew McIntyre: The Chosen One – Immediately following NXT TakeOver 31
