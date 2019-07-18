List Of Scheduled Wrestling Events At San Diego Comic-Con

Here is a list of all the wrestling-themed events scheduled for the San Diego Comic-Con, which officially kicked off today and runs through Sunday:

Thursday 7/18 –

TIME TO BE ANNOUNCED – Headlocked Wrestling Booth #1901 – Scott Steiner appearing.

11:15 AM – 12:15 PM – Room 6A WWE and Mattel Elite Squad Panel – “WWE Universe, get ready—The WWE Elite Squad is back! Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins host this year’s all-star panel featuring Rey Mysterio, Kofi Kingston, and “The Man” Becky Lynch. Not to mention the Mattel team, who will reveal the hottest upcoming WWE action figures. Anything can happen in WWE!”

1 PM – 2 PM – Room 29 AB – Not-So-Strange Bedfellows: The Relationship Between Comics and Professional Wrestling panel – “Some have called the spectacle of pro wrestling “a comic book come to life.” That is not far from the truth. From the heroics of Hulk Hogan to the anti-heroics of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and the villainy of Ric Flair, this panel explores the parallels in character development and storyline advancement between these outrageous forms. Featuring Rik Offenberger (First Comics News), Francis Szyskowsk i (The Massacre Twins), Scott Lost (The 2nd Shift), Michael Kingston (Headlocked), and Flobo Boyce (The Indelible Silverstreek). Moderated by Joshua Waldrop (Red Guerrilla Media).”

1:15 PM – 2:15 PM – Mattel Booth #3029 – Kofi Kingston, Zack Ryder, Becky Lynch, Rey Mysterio and Curt Hawkins signing.

3 PM – 4:20 PM at Marriott Grand Ballroom 6 – This is Wrestling: The Joey Ryan Story documentary screening – “It took a career of hard work to make Joey Ryan a professional. It took one grab of his crotch to make him an international sensation. Go behind the scenes and below the belt for the viral life of Joey Ryan, one of the most colorful characters in wrestling’s explosive transformation. Panelists include director James Agiesta and producer Katy Dierks (The Jim Jefferies Show)

3 PM – 4 PM at Entertainment Earth Booth #2343 – Becky Lynch and Rey Mysterio signing.

3:30 PM – Eagle Moss Booth # 337 – Xavier Woods signing.

Friday 7/19:

TIME TO BE ANNOUNCED – Headlocked Wrestling Booth #1901 – Scott Steiner appearing.

11 AM – Entertainment Earth booth #2343 – Xavier Woods signing.

1 PM – 2 PM – Insight Editions Booth # 3721 – Kofi Kingston signing copies of WWE Cookbook – photo and autograph free with purchase of book. Purchase book in advance for guaranteed spot on line.

1:30 PM – Nuclear Blast booth #501 – El Hijo del Santo signing..

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM – BOOM! Studios Booth #2229 – Kofi Kingston signing limited edition WWE print. Print is $20.

SATURDAY 7/20:

1 PM – 3 PM Headlocked Wrestling Booth #1901 Free Autograph Signings: WOW and Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss, WOW and GLOW Founder David McLane, and WOW star The Beast (Twana Ferguson)

3 PM – 5 PM – Headlocked Wrestling Booth #1901 – Dolph Ziggler appearing.

10 PM – 11 PM in Room 25ABC Happy Birthday Troma panel- “Celebrate 45 years of Troma and 50 years of filmmaking by Lloyd Kaufman (president of Troma, creator of The Toxic Avenger) with the man himself and panelists Dolph Ziggler (stand-up comedian, WWE superstar), Chuck Tingle (world’s greatest author), Trent Hagga (star of Terror Firmer, director 68 Kill), James Rolfe (Angry Video Game Nerd, Cinemassacre), Patricia Swinney Kaufman (producer of RTNH and Poultrygeist), and others. Moderated by Megan Silver.”

SUNDAY 7/21 –

12 PM – 2 PM Headlocked Wrestling Booth #1901 – Free Autograph Signings: WOW and GLOW Founder David McLane and WOW-Women Of Wrestling Champion Tessa Blanchard.

2019 SDCC EXCLUSIVES

* BOOM! Studios – Kofi Kingston exclusive SDCC print

* HEADLOCKED COMICS – Exclusive Scott Steiner, WOW and Dolph Ziggler prints.

* Masked Republic – Booth 1901- Luchaverse bundle featuring all five Luchaverse comics including at least one variant cover, a tote bag and a lapel pin for $20 (while supplies last):

* Mattel – Booth 2945– Randy Savage Slim Jim action figure

* Troma – Booth 4017 – SDCC Exclusive Toxie Club t-shirt.

* Yesterdays – Booth 1705 – WWE exclusive pins of Randy Savage, Ultimate Warrior, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Bret Hart, The Undertaker, Steve Austin, The Rock, Kane and Mankind.