List of Talent Appearing For AEW Presentation at Tokyo Game Show

As previously reported, AEW will present live matches at the Tokyo Game Show this weekend as part of the effort to promote the video game AEW Fight Forever. The AEW Japan Twitter account revealed the list of talent involved.

They include:

Christopher Daniels

Riho

Michael Nakazawa

Konosuke Takeshita

Yuka Sakazaki

Maki Itoh

Chris Brookes (from DDT)

Yuki Ueno (from DDT)

Hikari Noa (from TJPW)

Hagane Shinnoh (from Choco Pro)