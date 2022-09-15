wrestling / News

List of Talent Appearing For AEW Presentation at Tokyo Game Show

September 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As previously reported, AEW will present live matches at the Tokyo Game Show this weekend as part of the effort to promote the video game AEW Fight Forever. The AEW Japan Twitter account revealed the list of talent involved.

They include:

Christopher Daniels
Riho
Michael Nakazawa
Konosuke Takeshita
Yuka Sakazaki
Maki Itoh
Chris Brookes (from DDT)
Yuki Ueno (from DDT)
Hikari Noa (from TJPW)
Hagane Shinnoh (from Choco Pro)

