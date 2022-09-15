wrestling / News
List of Talent Appearing For AEW Presentation at Tokyo Game Show
September 15, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, AEW will present live matches at the Tokyo Game Show this weekend as part of the effort to promote the video game AEW Fight Forever. The AEW Japan Twitter account revealed the list of talent involved.
They include:
Christopher Daniels
Riho
Michael Nakazawa
Konosuke Takeshita
Yuka Sakazaki
Maki Itoh
Chris Brookes (from DDT)
Yuki Ueno (from DDT)
Hikari Noa (from TJPW)
Hagane Shinnoh (from Choco Pro)
東京ゲームショウ2022の #AEWFightForever ご紹介ブースに、素晴らしい選手をお迎えして #AEW エキシビションマッチを行うことになりました。
日時：16（金）17（土）18（日）13〜16時
会場：幕張メッセ【6-S01】
さらなる詳細は @THQNordicJapan をご覧ください。#TGS2022 #THQNordic #AEWgames pic.twitter.com/umrUuMGDfZ
— AEW ジャパン (@AEW_jp) September 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg Critiques CM Punk’s Mentality for the Business, Says Punk Was Disrespectful to Him in WWE
- Roman Reigns On Blanking During His 2017 Promo Battle with John Cena, Ad-Libbing In Promos
- Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why The Younger Generation in AEW Has Clashed With CM Punk
- Ted DiBiase Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon & Million Dollar Man Pitch, Asking Terry Funk For Advice On Joining WWE