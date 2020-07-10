List of Talent Who Haven’t Been At WWE Taping Since COVID-19 Outbreak, WWE Hasn’t Mentioned Virus In Memos

It was reported last month that WWE was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak, which resulted in several people testing positive including Renee Young, Jamie Noble, Adam Pearce and Kayla Braxton. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the number of people who tested positive (which was previously said to be in the double digits) is around thirty or more.

WWE has not mentioned the outbreak in talks with the media or in memos to talent.

The report also had a list of talent who haven’t been back to the Performance Center since the outbreak occurred. That list includes: Dana Brooke, Carmella, Naomi, The Street Profits, Velveteen Dream, Austin Theory, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Natalya, Nia Jax, Otis, Tucker, Mojo Rawley, Shorty G, Raquel Gonzalez, Sheamus and Sonya Deville. This doesn’t mean that any of them tested positive or are under quarantine, however. They may simply be opting out to protect themselves and their families, similar to what Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns have done.

Bryan and Sheamus appeared via Zoom on Smackdown, which likely means they were planned for the show and didn’t show up. Dream and Theory were both accused of sexual misconduct as a result of the #SpeakingOut movement. Dream in particular was also involved in an auto accident, which could also play into his absence. WWE has not mentioned Theory on commentary even though he was featured regularly with Seth Rollins and Murphy.

Brooke, Carmella and Naomi hadn’t been appearing on television prior to the outbreak, so that may just be a matter of WWE not using them. Jax disappeared right after a storyline in which she ‘injured’ Charlotte Flair.