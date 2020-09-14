wrestling / News
List Of This Week’s New WWE Network Content: EVOLVE 127, New WWE Timeline, More
WWE is adding a lot of new content to the WWE Network this week, including a new episode of WWE Timeline and more independent shows like EVOLVE 127. Here’s the full schedule of new content:
Monday, September 14:
* Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (available on free tier)
Tuesday, September 15:
* WWE NXT (September 9, 2020) – 11 PM ET
Wednesday, September 16:
* Monday Night RAW (August 17, 2020) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
* WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (available on free tier)
* WWE Timeline: “Do You Love Me Now?” – 10 AM ET on Demand (available on free tier)
* WWE Timeline: “Do You Love Me Now?” – 10 PM ET
Thursday, September 17:
* WWE NXT UK – 3 PM ET / 8 PM BST
* This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
* WWE NXT (September 16, 2020) – 10 PM ET on demand
Friday, September 18:
* 205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, September 19:
* WWE Main Event (September 3, 2020) – 9 AM ET on demand
* Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
* wXw Shotgun 2020 #1 – 12 PM ET on demand
* ICW Fight Club 96 – 12 PM ET on demand
* EVOLVE 127 – 12 PM ET on demand
* PROGRESS Chapter 101 – 12 PM ET on demand
* Talking Smack – 6 PM ET
Sunday, September 20:
* Friday Night Smackdown (August 21, 2020) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
* WWE Untold: John Cena vs. Edge – 10 AM ET on demand
* WWE Untold: John Cena vs. Edge – 8 PM ET
🗣 THANK YOU, EDGE! 🗣 THANK YOU, EDGE!#WWEUntold: @EdgeRatedR vs. @JohnCena streams your way this Sunday on WWE Network. pic.twitter.com/OYUgg1sK0P
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 14, 2020
An all-new #WWEUntold is coming your way NEXT SUNDAY on @WWENetwork!
Drop your favorite @EdgeRatedR vs. @JohnCena moments 👇 pic.twitter.com/n0tcPL7iOP
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 13, 2020
A fresh batch of @WWNEVOLVE, @wXwGermany, @InsaneChampWres, and @ThisIs_Progress just dropped on WWE Network! pic.twitter.com/dCfM7gzjQO
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 12, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Sasha Banks Wants To Get a Campaign For Evolution 2 Trending, Who She’d Want to Face
- Konnan Weighs In On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Matches, What Advice He Gave Dominik
- Chris Jericho Says Matt Hardy Didn’t Have a Concussion, Talks Reaction to Seeing Spot
- Miro Says He’s Never Been in a ‘Stupid Wedding Segment,’ Thinks ‘Weddings Are Fun’