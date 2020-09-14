List Of This Week’s New WWE Network Content: EVOLVE 127, New WWE Timeline, More

WWE is adding a lot of new content to the WWE Network this week, including a new episode of WWE Timeline and more independent shows like EVOLVE 127. Here’s the full schedule of new content:

Monday, September 14:

* Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (available on free tier)

Tuesday, September 15:

* WWE NXT (September 9, 2020) – 11 PM ET

Wednesday, September 16:

* Monday Night RAW (August 17, 2020) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

* WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (available on free tier)

* WWE Timeline: “Do You Love Me Now?” – 10 AM ET on Demand (available on free tier)

* WWE Timeline: “Do You Love Me Now?” – 10 PM ET

Thursday, September 17:

* WWE NXT UK – 3 PM ET / 8 PM BST

* This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET

* WWE NXT (September 16, 2020) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday, September 18:

* 205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, September 19:

* WWE Main Event (September 3, 2020) – 9 AM ET on demand

* Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

* wXw Shotgun 2020 #1 – 12 PM ET on demand

* ICW Fight Club 96 – 12 PM ET on demand

* EVOLVE 127 – 12 PM ET on demand

* PROGRESS Chapter 101 – 12 PM ET on demand

* Talking Smack – 6 PM ET

Sunday, September 20:

* Friday Night Smackdown (August 21, 2020) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

* WWE Untold: John Cena vs. Edge – 10 AM ET on demand

* WWE Untold: John Cena vs. Edge – 8 PM ET