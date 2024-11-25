WWE News: List Of Upcoming WWE Tapings, Survivor Series Store Opening

– WWE will open their Survivor Series Store in Vancouver this Thursday at BC Place (Gate C), 777 Pacific Boulevard. There will be a free photo-op with Chelsea Green from 2-3 PM.

– WWE will tape several episodes next month. Here is the schedule:

* Friday 12/13: Friday Night Smackdown in Hartford, CT at the XL Center – taping the 12/13 and 12/20 episodes.

* Monday 12/16: Monday Night Raw in Boston MA at the TDBank Garden – taping the 12/16 and 12/23 episodes.

– There are no NXT live events until 12/14 in Orlando, Florida at the Englewood Neighborhood Center.