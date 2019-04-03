List of Wrestlemania Week Events For Today: Mick Foley One Man Show, WrestlePro, More

Here is a list of events in the New York area happening today, via PWInsider:

6 PM: Battle Club Pro “Women Crush Wednesday” in Brooklyn, NY at The Brooklyn Stuy Dome featuring Kylie Rae vs. Harlow O’Hara, Tasha Steelz vs. Diamante, Maria Manic vs. Su Yung, Thunder Rosa vs. Davienne vs. Aerial Monroe, The Sea Stars cs. Solo Darling & mystery partner, Veda Scott vs. Allie Kat vs. Shazza McKenzie vs. Indi Hartwell, Vanity vs. Savannah Evans, Gauntlet Match: Leyla Hirsh vs. Sahara 7 vs. Ruby Raze vs. Vipress vs. Steph Lander vs. Christina Marie vs. Rachel Bostic vs. Dani J plus Leva Bates and more. For ticket information, visit www.Facebook.com/BattleclubPro. This show will not be streamed live.

6 PM: The UPWA in Wayne, NY at the Wayne PAL featuring PWA Cruiserweight Champion Ricky Reyes vs. James Anthony, Billy Gunn vs. Victor Andrews, UPWA Tag Team Champions Team Espana vs. American Pitbulls vs. Stars & Stripes (Buff Bagwell & The Patriot) vs. Dirty Blondes, American Murder Society vs. Tough Guy Inc., Chris Masters’ Masterlock Open Challenge, Craig Steele vs. Mikal Mosley, UPWA Womens Champion Corinne Mink vs. Mercedes Martínez vs. Nyla Rose, Kekoa & Sammi Pandora vs. Draven & Riley Krowe and a 30-Man Battle Royal & more. For ticket information, visit www.TheUPWA.com. This event will not stream live.

7 PM: Mick Foley “Wrestlemania” One Man Show at Subculture NYC. For ticket information, click here.

8 PM: WrestlePro Does Funny = Money? At the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, NJ featuring Santino Marella & Colt Cabana teaming for the first time ever vs. The Heavenly Bodies, Dan Maff vs, Swoggle – Street Fight, Matt Macintosh vs. Johnny Clash vs. Man Scout Jake Manning vs. Anthony Bowens, Team Tremendous vs. Allie & Rosemary, Kikutaru vs. Bobby Wayward, Shawn Donovan vs. Buster Jackson in a Bird Box (Blindfold) Match, Kevin Matthews & Fallah Bah vs. Nova & The Blue Meanie vs. Team España vs. Shook Crew vs. Breakfast Club vs. Massage Force in a Gauntlet Match and more. For ticket details, visit www.WrestleProOnline.com. Event will stream live at www.FITE.TV. Pre-show signing session at 6 PM.

10:30 PM: Murdermania Night in Brooklyn, NY at Lucky 13 Saloon (644 Sackett Street) in Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY. This is a no ring event with talents battling in the bar featuring Casanova Valentine vs. FMW Leather in a Death Match, Joe Gacy vs. Ophidian and Gym Nasty Boys vs. The Ugly Ducklings. Tickets $15 at the door. For more, click here.