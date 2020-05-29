List of Wrestlers Used To Stand Around Ring As Audience At WWE Tapings

As we previously reported, WWE finally began using wrestlers for their recent tapings, having them stand spaced apart behind plexiglass. The ‘audience’ is made up entirely of wrestlers from NXT, and with the exception of three, none of them are being pushed on NXT TV.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a list of the talent that were present at the tapings for RAW, Smackdown, NXT, Main Event and 205 Live. which it claims lasted around 12 hours on Monday and a similar length on Tuesday. This is slightly up from what PWInsider reported earlier this week.

The list of wrestlers includes Matt Martel, Chase Parker, Daniel Vidot, Rik Bugez, Big Boa, Shotzi Blackheart, Malcolm Bivens, Kayden Carter, Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke, Aliyah, Simone Johnson, Rita Reis, Cal Bloom, Gurvinder Singh, Briana Brady, Zacariah Smith, Isaiah Scott, Jessi Kamea, Kacy Catanzaro, Emily Andzulis, Karen Q, Laxmi Kant Rajpoot, Sidney King, A.J. Francis and Santana Garrett. Only three are getting any kind of a push on NXT: Blackheart, Scott and Bivens (who is working as a manager).

As noted, while WWE stated that the talent was tested, all that was done was temperature checks and asking if they felt ill. They were not tested for COVID-19.