List of WWE Hidden Gems Released Today

The WWE Network released a group of new “Hidden Gems” in that section of the Vault this morning, they include…

* Showdown at Shea 8/9/80 – An International Showdown – Antonio Inoki vs. Larry Sharpe

* AWA 5/14/88 – Flying High with The King – Jerry Lawler & Greg Gagne vs. Riki Choshu & Mr. Saito

* WCW Power Hour 9/1/89 – Muta in the Mist – Sting vs. The Great Muta

* WCW Worldwide 5/18/96 – The Iceman Cometh – Dean Malenko vs. Shinjiro Otani

* NXT Live Event 10/30/16 – The Fight for Glory – Kota Ibushi vs. Bobby Roode

* NXT Live Event 10/30/16 – Three’s A Crowd – WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe vs. Eric Young