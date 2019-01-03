wrestling / News
List of WWE Hidden Gems Released Today
The WWE Network released a group of new “Hidden Gems” in that section of the Vault this morning, they include…
* Showdown at Shea 8/9/80 – An International Showdown – Antonio Inoki vs. Larry Sharpe
* AWA 5/14/88 – Flying High with The King – Jerry Lawler & Greg Gagne vs. Riki Choshu & Mr. Saito
* WCW Power Hour 9/1/89 – Muta in the Mist – Sting vs. The Great Muta
* WCW Worldwide 5/18/96 – The Iceman Cometh – Dean Malenko vs. Shinjiro Otani
* NXT Live Event 10/30/16 – The Fight for Glory – Kota Ibushi vs. Bobby Roode
* NXT Live Event 10/30/16 – Three’s A Crowd – WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe vs. Eric Young