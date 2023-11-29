– Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last Monday’s WWE Raw:

* The Randy Orton promo segment was produced by Michael Hayes.

* Petey Williams and Adam Pearce produced Tag Team Turmoil.

* Shane Helms produced the Cody Rhodes promo segment.

* Jason Jordan produced Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark.

* Bobby Roode produced Seth Rollins’ promo segment, which also featured Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso.

* Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) produced the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title bout.

* Michael Hayes produced Randy Orton vs. Dominik Mysterio.

* The CM Punk promo segment that closed out the show had no producer listed for it.

* Bobby Roode produced the WWE Main Event match featuring Duke Hudson vs. Charlie Dempsey.

* Lastly, Nick Aldis produced the Apollo Crews vs. Riley Osbourne match on WWE Main Event.

Also, here are some additional backstage notes reported by Fightful:

* As noted, Dixie Carter was backstage at WWE Raw. Fightful noted that she was there to see several old friends.

* Internally, the show was titled “Hell Frozen Over.”

* The internal rundowns for the show reportedly listed DIY losing to The Creed Brothers in the second matchup of Tag Team Turmoil, and The Creeds would then defeat Indus Sher. However, this was apparently not relayed to the teams, and the way things unfolded during the match was the actual plan used throughout the day.