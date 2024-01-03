List of Producers and Backstage Notes for Monday’s WWE RAW

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, as well as several backstage notes.

* TJ Wilson produced Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax. Lynch was busted open legitimately in the match. However, she was said to be ‘fine’ and ‘in good spirits’.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Imperium vs. Kofi Kingston & Jey Uso. Shawn Bennett was the referee who acted quickly to stop the match with Giovanni Vinci was hurt.

* Jason Jordan produced Ivy Nile vs. Rhea Ripley.

* Adam Pearce produced The Rock’s segment with Jinder Mahal. Rock went about seven minutes over the scheduled time.

* Molly Holly produced Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya.

* Michael Hayes, Abyss & Bobby Roode produced Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

* CM Punk was backstage.

* R-Truth and Miz teamed up for the first time since June 2019. Before that, they teamed against The Shield on a 2013 live event.