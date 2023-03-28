List of Producers and Backstage Notes For This Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of producers and some notes from last night’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following people produced matches and segments on Monday’s show:

* TJ Wilson produced Becky Lynch vs. IYO SKY, Miz TV.

* Abyss produced Seth Rollins vs. Mustafa Ali.

* Michael Hayes produced the Brock Lesnar and Omos weigh in segment.

* Jason Jordan produced Braun Strowman, Street Profits & Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy & Viking Raiders.

* Molly Holly produced Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville vs. Michin and Candice LeRae.

* Jamie Noble produced Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio.

* Shawn Daivari produced GUNTHER vs. Dolph Ziggler.

* Michael Hayes produced Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa.

* Shane Helms produced Dexter Lumis vs. Odyssey Jones for WWE Main Event.

* Jason Cade produced Elektra Lopez vs. Dana Brooke for WWE Main Event.

The report also notes that there was a pitch that obviously didn’t happen to have the Lesnar and Omos weigh-in have more of a UFC-style presentation including towels prepared to use. Creative for the show was sent out by 6 PM ET on Sunday.