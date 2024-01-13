List of Producers for Last Night’s WWE SmackDown

– Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked last night’s WWE SmackDown:

* Michael Hayes produced the segment where The Bloodline attacked Cameron Grimes.

* Shawn Daivari produced the LWO vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

* Petey Williams was the producer for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley.

* Jason Jordan produced the promo segment with Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, and Paul Ellering.

* Jason Jordan also produced the Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory match.

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes was the producer for Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

* For the dark match with Cedric Alexander vs. Gable Steveson, Nick Aldis produced that match.

* Jason Jordan produced the Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest dark match.