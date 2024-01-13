wrestling / News
List of Producers for Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
– Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked last night’s WWE SmackDown:
* Michael Hayes produced the segment where The Bloodline attacked Cameron Grimes.
* Shawn Daivari produced the LWO vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.
* Petey Williams was the producer for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley.
* Jason Jordan produced the promo segment with Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, and Paul Ellering.
* Jason Jordan also produced the Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory match.
* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes was the producer for Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.
* For the dark match with Cedric Alexander vs. Gable Steveson, Nick Aldis produced that match.
* Jason Jordan produced the Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest dark match.