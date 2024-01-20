List of Producers & Notes for Last Night’s WWE SmackDown

– Fightful Select has the following producers who were listed internally for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown:

* Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced the contract signing for the Fatal 4-Way Title Match at Royal Rumble.

* Shawn Daivari produced Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. Pretty Deadly. Fightful Select also notes that Dunne’s name change was listed internally.

* Shane Helms produced The KO Show featuring Logan Paul.

* Petey Williams produced Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

* Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced the LA Knight vs. AJ Styles matchup.

* They also produced Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa. It’s noted in the report that Roode usually works with Hayes.

* Nick Aldis produced a dark match featuring Cameron Grimes vs. Gable Steveson.

– With regard to The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) and the Legado World Order (Santos Escobar, Humberto Carrillo, and Angel Garza), Fightful reports that the group names weren’t listed as the names of the teams on the official rundowns for WWE SmackDown. However, Unholy Union is reportedly used internally quite often.