List of Producers For Last Week’s Episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown

A new report has details on the producers for last week’s episodes of WWE Raw and Smackdown. You can see the producer lists below, per Fightful Select:

Raw

* Jamie Noble & Joe Hennig produced Montez Ford vs. Jimmy Uso.

* Michael Hayes produced the Seth Rollins interview.

* TJ Wilson & Kenny Dykstra were the producers for Becky Lynch vs. Dana Brooke.

* Molly Holly produced Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop & Nikki ASH.

* Shawn Daivari produced Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens.

* Adam Pearce & Ariya Daivari produced Cedric Alexander vs. MVP.

* Michael Hayes & Petey Williams produced AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins.

* Abyss produced Riddle vs. Ciampa.

* Kenny Dykstra was the producer listed for Mustafa Ali vs. Chad Gable.

* Shane Helms produced Rey Mysterio vs. Veer.

* Adam Pearce produced the Bobby Lashley and Theory segment.

Smackdown

* Molly Holly produced the Aliyah vs. Shotzi dark match.

* Jamie Noble produced the Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios dark match.

* There was no producer listed for the Vince McMahon segment, which wasn’t listed on any internal scripts or rundowns.

* Adam Pearce & Joe Hennig produced Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin.

* Shane Helms produced New Day vs. Jinder Mahal & Shanky.

* Jamie Noble was the producer for the Drew McIntyre & Sheamus segment.

* Petey Williams produced Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler.

* Michael Hayes & Ariya Daivari produced Roman Reigns vs. Riddle.

WWE Main Event (taped before Raw)

* Ariya Daivari produced Reggie vs. T-Bar.

* Joe Hennig produced Akira Tozawa vs. Shelton Benjamin. It was noted that Mustafa Ali was originally going to face Benjamin but was moved to Raw on Monday night instead.