wrestling / News
List of Producers For Last Week’s Episodes of WWE RAW and Smackdown
A new report has details on the producers for last week’s episodes of WWE Raw and Smackdown. You can see the producer lists below, per Fightful Select:
Raw
* Jamie Noble & Joe Hennig produced Montez Ford vs. Jimmy Uso.
* Michael Hayes produced the Seth Rollins interview.
* TJ Wilson & Kenny Dykstra were the producers for Becky Lynch vs. Dana Brooke.
* Molly Holly produced Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop & Nikki ASH.
* Shawn Daivari produced Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens.
* Adam Pearce & Ariya Daivari produced Cedric Alexander vs. MVP.
* Michael Hayes & Petey Williams produced AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins.
* Abyss produced Riddle vs. Ciampa.
* Kenny Dykstra was the producer listed for Mustafa Ali vs. Chad Gable.
* Shane Helms produced Rey Mysterio vs. Veer.
* Adam Pearce produced the Bobby Lashley and Theory segment.
Smackdown
* Molly Holly produced the Aliyah vs. Shotzi dark match.
* Jamie Noble produced the Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios dark match.
* There was no producer listed for the Vince McMahon segment, which wasn’t listed on any internal scripts or rundowns.
* Adam Pearce & Joe Hennig produced Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin.
* Shane Helms produced New Day vs. Jinder Mahal & Shanky.
* Jamie Noble was the producer for the Drew McIntyre & Sheamus segment.
* Petey Williams produced Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler.
* Michael Hayes & Ariya Daivari produced Roman Reigns vs. Riddle.
WWE Main Event (taped before Raw)
* Ariya Daivari produced Reggie vs. T-Bar.
* Joe Hennig produced Akira Tozawa vs. Shelton Benjamin. It was noted that Mustafa Ali was originally going to face Benjamin but was moved to Raw on Monday night instead.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Considering Treating Cody Rhodes’ Return Like Triple H’s In 2002
- New Report Outlines Conditions In Which Vince McMahon Could Be Fired From WWE
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Does Not Get Along With Kevin Dunn
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related