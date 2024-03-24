wrestling / News
List of Producers for Last Week’s WWE SmackDown & WWE Speed
– Fightful Select ntoes the following producers were internally listed for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown:
* Shane Helms produced Grayson Waller and Austin Theory against The OC.
* Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) produced Naomi vs. Iyo Sky.
* Shawn Daivari produced the segment featuring LA Knight and AJ Styles.
* Jason Jordan was the producer for Street Profits vs. Authors of Pain.
* Jordan also produced the segment featuring Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns facing off.
* Meanwhile on WWE Speed, Pete Dunne was listed as a producer for Cedric Alexander vs. Odyssey Jones.
* Dunne also produced Tyler Bate vs. Angel Garza.
* In the WWE SmackDown dark matchups, Chris Park (aka Abyss) was the producer for Kofi Kingston vs. Dominik Mysterio.
* Also, Park produced Jey Uso vs. Gunther in another dark match.