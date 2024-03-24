– Fightful Select ntoes the following producers were internally listed for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown:

* Shane Helms produced Grayson Waller and Austin Theory against The OC.

* Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) produced Naomi vs. Iyo Sky.

* Shawn Daivari produced the segment featuring LA Knight and AJ Styles.

* Jason Jordan was the producer for Street Profits vs. Authors of Pain.

* Jordan also produced the segment featuring Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns facing off.

* Meanwhile on WWE Speed, Pete Dunne was listed as a producer for Cedric Alexander vs. Odyssey Jones.

* Dunne also produced Tyler Bate vs. Angel Garza.

* In the WWE SmackDown dark matchups, Chris Park (aka Abyss) was the producer for Kofi Kingston vs. Dominik Mysterio.

* Also, Park produced Jey Uso vs. Gunther in another dark match.