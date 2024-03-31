List of Producers for Last Week’s WWE SmackDown & WWE Speed TV Tapings

– Fightful Select has an update on last Friday’s producers for WWE SmackDown and WWE Speed:

* Shane Helms produced the Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. Pretty Deadly match.

* TJ Wilson produced the Jade Cargill contract signing segment.

* Jason Jordan was the producer for The Street Profits vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

* Michael Hayes produced the promo segment Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced The New Catch Republic vs. Legado Del Fantasma match.

* Michael Hayes also produced the AJ Styles and LA Knight segment.

* TJ Wilson produced the Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai match.

* A dark match featuring Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler was produced by Jason Jordan.

* Jordan also produced another dark match featuring Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor.

* Pete Dunne was a producer again on the WWE Speed tapings last Friday. He produced Ricochet vs. Dragon Lee and Cedric Alexander vs. Bronson Reed.