wrestling / News
List of Producers for Last Week’s WWE SmackDown & WWE Speed TV Tapings
– Fightful Select has an update on last Friday’s producers for WWE SmackDown and WWE Speed:
* Shane Helms produced the Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. Pretty Deadly match.
* TJ Wilson produced the Jade Cargill contract signing segment.
* Jason Jordan was the producer for The Street Profits vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.
* Michael Hayes produced the promo segment Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.
* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced The New Catch Republic vs. Legado Del Fantasma match.
* Michael Hayes also produced the AJ Styles and LA Knight segment.
* TJ Wilson produced the Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai match.
* A dark match featuring Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler was produced by Jason Jordan.
* Jordan also produced another dark match featuring Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor.
* Pete Dunne was a producer again on the WWE Speed tapings last Friday. He produced Ricochet vs. Dragon Lee and Cedric Alexander vs. Bronson Reed.