wrestling / News

List of Producers for Latest WWE SmackDown

October 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Jey Uso Cody Rhodes John Cena Image Credit: WWE

Fightful Select has details on the producers who were assigned to last Friday’s WWE Fastlane go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. Here are the producers for the show:

* LA Knight’s promo segment was produced by Michael Hayes.
* Kenny Dykstra and Molly Holly produced Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL.
* Jason Jordan was the producer for Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley.
* Jamie Noble produced Dragon Lee vs. Austin Theory.
* Michael Hayes also produced LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso.
* Additionally, the dark match featuring Michin & Shotzi vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn was produced by Adam Pearce.
* Lastly, the dark match featuring John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and LA Knight vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso was produced by Jason Jordan.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading