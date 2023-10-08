List of Producers for Latest WWE SmackDown

– Fightful Select has details on the producers who were assigned to last Friday’s WWE Fastlane go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. Here are the producers for the show:

* LA Knight’s promo segment was produced by Michael Hayes.

* Kenny Dykstra and Molly Holly produced Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL.

* Jason Jordan was the producer for Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley.

* Jamie Noble produced Dragon Lee vs. Austin Theory.

* Michael Hayes also produced LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso.

* Additionally, the dark match featuring Michin & Shotzi vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn was produced by Adam Pearce.

* Lastly, the dark match featuring John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and LA Knight vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso was produced by Jason Jordan.