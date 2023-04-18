List of Producers and Notes For Last Night’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw, plus some backstage notes. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:

* Jason Jordan produced the Bloodline promo and Rey Mysterio vs. Solo Sikoa.

* Petey Williams produced Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai.

* Michael Hayes produced the Cody Rhodes/Brock Lesnar promo segment.

* Shane Helms produced Seth Rollins vs. Miz.

* Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Candice LeRae & Michin vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville.

* Jamie Noble & Michael Hayes produced Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day.

* Molly Holly produced Isla Dawn vs. Nikki Cross and Dexter Lumis vs. Eddy Thorpe for WWE Main Event.

The report also notes that there was a lot of positive feelings backstage toward the Seth Rollins vs. Miz match, and that there was a Damage CTRL backstage segment that didn’t end up airing.