List of Producers and Notes For Last Night’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw, plus some backstage notes. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:
* Jason Jordan produced the Bloodline promo and Rey Mysterio vs. Solo Sikoa.
* Petey Williams produced Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai.
* Michael Hayes produced the Cody Rhodes/Brock Lesnar promo segment.
* Shane Helms produced Seth Rollins vs. Miz.
* Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Candice LeRae & Michin vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville.
* Jamie Noble & Michael Hayes produced Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day.
* Molly Holly produced Isla Dawn vs. Nikki Cross and Dexter Lumis vs. Eddy Thorpe for WWE Main Event.
The report also notes that there was a lot of positive feelings backstage toward the Seth Rollins vs. Miz match, and that there was a Damage CTRL backstage segment that didn’t end up airing.
