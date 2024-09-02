List Of Producers For NXT No Mercy

NXT No Mercy took place on Sunday night, and a new report has the list of producers for the show. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked the show:

* Steve Corino produced the NXT Tag Team Title match.

* Oney Lorcan produced Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz and Kelani Jordan vs. Wendy Choo.

* Fit Finlay was the producer for Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo.

* Johnny Moss produced Roxanne Perez vs. Jaida Parker.

* Terry Taylor was the producer for Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry.