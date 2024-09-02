wrestling / News
List Of Producers For NXT No Mercy
September 1, 2024 | Posted by
NXT No Mercy took place on Sunday night, and a new report has the list of producers for the show. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked the show:
* Steve Corino produced the NXT Tag Team Title match.
* Oney Lorcan produced Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz and Kelani Jordan vs. Wendy Choo.
* Fit Finlay was the producer for Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo.
* Johnny Moss produced Roxanne Perez vs. Jaida Parker.
* Terry Taylor was the producer for Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From WWE SmackDown, Bayley’s Return, Road to Bash in Berlin Tour
- Backstage Notes From WWE Bash in Berlin, Cody Rhodes Update, Randy Orton & MGK Talk
- Arn Anderson Says Sid Vicious Had The Best Look In Wrestling History
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Wrestlers Not Being Happy With Zeus Working WWE SummerSlam 1989