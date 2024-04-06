List Of Producers For NXT Stand & Deliver Matches

A new report has the list of producers for Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver PPV. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked matches on the show:

* Oney Lorcan produced Joe Gacy vs. Shawn Spears.

* Steve Corino produced The Wolf Dogs vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

* Matt Bloom was the producer for Oba Femi vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs.

* Jonny Moss and Oney Lorcan produced the six-woman tag team match.

* Johnny Moss produced Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez.

* Fit Finlay produced the Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo bout.

* Johnny Russo wrote the Meta-Four’s promo.

* Terry Taylor was the produced for Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes.