List Of Producers For NXT Stand & Deliver Matches
A new report has the list of producers for Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver PPV. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked matches on the show:
* Oney Lorcan produced Joe Gacy vs. Shawn Spears.
* Steve Corino produced The Wolf Dogs vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom.
* Matt Bloom was the producer for Oba Femi vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs.
* Jonny Moss and Oney Lorcan produced the six-woman tag team match.
* Johnny Moss produced Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez.
* Fit Finlay produced the Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo bout.
* Johnny Russo wrote the Meta-Four’s promo.
* Terry Taylor was the produced for Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes.
