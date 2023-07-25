wrestling / News
List of Producers From This Week’s WWE Raw
July 24, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has the list of producers who worked matches on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that the following producers worked the show:
* Ken Doane produced the Gunther and Drew McIntyre faceoff as well as McIntyre vs. Ludvig.
* Shane Helms produced Bronson Reed vs. Tommaso Ciampa and the Ricochet promo with Logan Paul.
* Michael Hayes produced the Finn Balor and Seth Rollins contract signing.
* Jason Jordan produced Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley and Apollo Crews vs. Damian Priest.
* Jamie Noble produced the Judgment Day’s promo and Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio.
* Petey Williams produced Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Bill Watts’ Decision To Push His Son Erik In WCW, Says No One Blamed Erik
- Eric Bischoff On WWE Having The Chance To Bring In Sting During Invasion Angle
- Jake Roberts On Bad News Brown’s WWE Stint, Vince McMahon Promising Him A Title Run
- Samoa Joe Says Cena And Kazarian Can Put Away A Dozen Pounds Of Poultry In One Sitting