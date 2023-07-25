List of Producers From This Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of producers who worked matches on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that the following producers worked the show:

* Ken Doane produced the Gunther and Drew McIntyre faceoff as well as McIntyre vs. Ludvig.

* Shane Helms produced Bronson Reed vs. Tommaso Ciampa and the Ricochet promo with Logan Paul.

* Michael Hayes produced the Finn Balor and Seth Rollins contract signing.

* Jason Jordan produced Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley and Apollo Crews vs. Damian Priest.

* Jamie Noble produced the Judgment Day’s promo and Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio.

* Petey Williams produced Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark.