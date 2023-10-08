– PWInsider has an update with the list of producers for tonight’s WWE Fastlane event. Here are the assigned producer for tonight’s show:

* The Bloodline vs. LA Knight & John Cena was produced by Michael Hayes.

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins is being produced by Shane Helms and Chris Park (aka Abyss).

* The LWO vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits was produced by Jason Jordan.

* The Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles was produced by Jamie Noble

* Iyo Sky vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka was produced by Petey Williams and Kenny Dykstra.

Tonight’s WWE Fastlane is still ongoing. You can check out the live results HERE.