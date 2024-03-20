wrestling / News
List of Producers for This Week’s WWE Raw & Main Event
– Fightful Select has the details on the producers for this week’s WWE Raw and Main Event:
* Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced the Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso segment.
* Jamie Noble produced DIY vs. The Creed Bros.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.
* Petey Williams was the producer for Ricochet vs. Dominik Mysterio.
* Shawn Daivari produced the Intercontinental Championship match contract signing between Gunther and Sami Zayn.
* Adam Pearce produced the Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher tag team match.
* Shawn Daivari also produced The New Day vs. Alpha Academy match.
* Jason Jordan and Michael Hayes produced Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax.
* On WWE Main Event, Molly Holly produced Zoey Stark vs. Natalya
* Also on Main Event, Robert Roode produced Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci.
– Fightful Select also notes that Ripley’s Dominik Koala t-shirt was a custom shirt, and it’s not for sale at WWE Shop.