List of Producers for This Week’s WWE Raw & Main Event

– Fightful Select has the details on the producers for this week’s WWE Raw and Main Event:

* Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced the Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso segment.

* Jamie Noble produced DIY vs. The Creed Bros.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

* Petey Williams was the producer for Ricochet vs. Dominik Mysterio.

* Shawn Daivari produced the Intercontinental Championship match contract signing between Gunther and Sami Zayn.

* Adam Pearce produced the Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher tag team match.

* Shawn Daivari also produced The New Day vs. Alpha Academy match.

* Jason Jordan and Michael Hayes produced Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax.

* On WWE Main Event, Molly Holly produced Zoey Stark vs. Natalya

* Also on Main Event, Robert Roode produced Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci.

– Fightful Select also notes that Ripley’s Dominik Koala t-shirt was a custom shirt, and it’s not for sale at WWE Shop.