List of Producers For Last Night’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, which aired on FOX from Albany, NY.

* Jason Jordan was the producer for the Nia Jax coronation segment, as well as Bayley & Naomi vs. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green. He also produced the dark matches featuring Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso and Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

* Shane Helms produced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory. Originally, Johnny Gargano and Grayson Waller were set to be on commentary.

* Jamie Noble produced Andrade vs. Apollo Crews, as well as the AJ Styles & Cody Rhodes segment.

* Michael Hayes produced the Kevin Owens & Paul Heyman segment, as well as the Bloodline vs. the Street Profits. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa are referred to as the Bloodline internally, not the Guerrillas of Destiny.

* Nick Aldis produced Andrade vs. Karl Anderson for WWE Speed, as well as the dark match of Tegan Nox vs. Tiffany Stratton.